Responding to Mustaine, bassist Trujillo says he's also keen to team up for another Big Four tour in future - but Metallica must focus on promoting their new album, Hardwired... To Self Destruct first.

He tells Loudwire: "The Big Four tour was really great. We had a great time - it was special and fun and I love Dave. Dave is amazing. Right now, the main focus is we've got this new album and we're going to go out and we're going to tour this and get into these new songs and take this journey right now."

He adds: "Maybe after we get this sort of out of our system, we can dive into Big Four mode and try and do that. I can see us doing it again. It was definitely a lot of fun. It makes me feel good that Dave wants to take that journey again." Watch the full interview clip - here.