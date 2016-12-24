Nicki Minaj And Meek Mill Fuel Breakup Speculation (Week in Review)

It looks as though days after their vacation in Turks and Caicos Minaj began posting inspirational quotes that, when read in a certain light, seem to be jabs at Meek. The most recent one came yesterday (December 19th) and stated, "Those people who tried to bury you didn't know you were a seed."

Meek quickly responded on his own page with different message. "There is no cosmetic for beauty like happiness," the post read, but it's his caption that's even more telling. "Happiness the best make up a woman can wear….show me ya true colors! " he wrote.

The back and forth messages followed a photo of a scantily clad behind Meek posted on Instagram before deleting it. The Boombox grabbed a screenshot, and accompanying the picture, Meek wrote, "Sitting back like ' $avage ' just friends," he wrote. Read more - here.