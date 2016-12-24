Nightwish Release 'My Walden' Video (Week in Review)

Nightwish will go on hiatus throughout 2017, with singer Floor Jansen promising fans "something special" when they return in 2018.

She said: "Well, we'll be back in 2018. We haven't said anything about a record or what we're going to do. We have been keeping it a secret on purpose, because it's something special - something that I really think Nightwish fans will really like.

"But for now, we're taking a break from the whole thing - not because it wasn't good, but maybe because it was good. It's good to reflect on life and take a step back and sit and relax and do something else. And we'll be back with a vengeance in 2018." Watch the video - here.