Phil Anselmo Lashes Out At Scott Ian Over Racism Accusation (Week in Review)

He faced a backlash from the music world, led by Flynn - who challenged Anselmo's claims that it was an "inside joke" which he had with friends backstage prior to the event.

Ian also condemned Anselmo, saying he needed to truly realize the power of his words to be forgiven. But the Down and Superjoint vocalist has called out the pair's 'virtue-signaling' - and tells them to take a long, hard look at their own lives before judging him.

Anselmo takes Ian to task for his work on Stormtroopers Of Death's 1985 debut record titled Speak English Or Die, adding: "If that record would have come out this year, last year, f***ing forget it. You think he'd get pounced on? You're damn right he would, and he knows it.

"He wrote me some email, saying 'And if you're really sorry, donate to this Nazi hunter Jewish cause' or whatever,' I did it in an hour. Did you ever hear about that story? Of course you didn't. You know why? It doesn't make good headlines. I donated that hour, if not that goddamn second." Listen to the interview in full - here.