Shawn Mendes Announces 'Live at Madison Square Garden' Album (Week in Review)

The new album, "Live at Madison Square Garden" will feature some of Mendes' biggest hits from his sophomore studio album Illuminate, including "Mercy."

Besides his own songs, he performed two medleys that featured covers of The Jackson 5's "I Want You Back" as well as Plain White T's "Hey There Delilah," among other songs.

The album will be available to purchase on December 23rd. Check out the tracklist - here.