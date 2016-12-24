Suicide Silence Going Mostly Clean For New Album (Week in Review)

He tells AltPress: "We decided as a band to do something way outside the spectrum of what Suicide Silence has done in the past. We wanted to maintain a heavy sound while exploring our love of music, and what came out surprised us 100%. Really, the biggest difference is that we stopped giving a f***, and when you do that you feel free, and you learn who you really are."

Drummer Alex Lopez tells MetalShop TV: "There's clean vocals on 70% of the album. It's the first time he Eddie has been confident enough to do it. There's a lot of singing in it, there's a lot of screaming in it. Read more - here.