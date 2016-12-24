|
Charley Pride To Receive Lifetime Achievement Award from Recording Academy (Week in Review)
.
Charley Pride To Receive Lifetime Achievement Award from Recording Academy was a Top 3 story on Wednesday: (Webster) Country music legend Charley Pride is set to received the 2017 Lifetime Achievement Award from Grammy organizers The Recording Academy. We were sent these details Three-time Grammy winner Charley Pride taught himself to play guitar in his early teens, but he dreamed of becoming a professional baseball player. After playing in the Negro American League, he was signed by RCA Victor and in 1967 he became the first African-American singer to perform at the Grand Ole Opry. (Later, in 1993, Pride became the Grande Ole Opry's first The Recording Academy will also honor Shirley Caesar, Ahmad Jamal, Jimmie Rodgers, Nina Simone, Sly Stone and the Velvet Underground with the Lifetime Achievement Award. "This year's Special Merit Awards recipients comprise a prestigious group of diverse and influential creators who have crafted or contributed to some of the most distinctive recordings in music history," said Neil Portnow, President/CEO of The Recording Academy. "These exceptionally inspiring figures are being honored as legendary performers, creative architects, and technical visionaries. Their outstanding accomplishments and passion for their respective crafts have created a timeless legacy." Read more - here.
