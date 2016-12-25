Geoff Tate Would Be Up For Reunion With Queensryche (Week in Review)

Tate was asked by BlastEcho about a possible reunion if the band were inducted into the Rock Hall and responded, "I suppose so. I suppose it would just… It might be what's needed to get everybody in the same room talking again.

"Something like that would probably be the catalyst for getting the band… at least for one performance. I don't know if it would be enough to get everybody wanting to get back together again. But, you know, I'd be up for it."

He hasn't completely ruled out a reunion under different circumstances saying, "Ahhh… You know, I never say never." Check out the full interview - here.