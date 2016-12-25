Havok Announce New Album 'Conformicide' (Week in Review)

Lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist David Sanchez says that they new album is "faster and way angrier" than their 2013 release "Unnatural Selection". He continues, "'Conformicide' is our most dynamic, heavy, thoughtful, musical, and sonically-crushing album so far.

"All four members feel that this is the best Havok album to date. There are a lot of "truth bombs" being dropped on this record and the music absolutely rips!" Read more - here.