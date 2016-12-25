Jethro Tull The String Quartet Stream New Christmas Song (Week in Review)

The track comes their forthcoming album Jethro Tull The String Quartet out on 24th March. Band leader Says Anderson had the following to say about the new track "'Ring Out These Bells was written for the Songs From The Wood album as a reference to the winter solstice pagan festival and the latter day transplanted Christian notional birth of the Biblical Jesus, but then the record company thought that we should release it as a Christmas single.

"After a futile attempt to record a simpler, catchier version, we reverted to the original recording. It was released just too late to make the Top Ten charts in time for Christmas. But it has remained a radio play staple in the radio playlists for Christmas ever since.

"This new string quartet version captures the spirit of the original recording but with a really authentic Christmas Classical interpretation with the flute and a bit of the vocal sections of the familiar version. I can just feel the mistletoe quivering in anticipation of a quick kiss and no tell." Listen to it - here.