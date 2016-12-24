Rodgers has been recognized without his band, Chic, to whom he credits much of his subsequent success as a writer and producer. "It's sort of bittersweet," he told Rolling Stone.

"I'm a little perplexed because even though I'm quite flattered that they believed that I was worthy, my band Chic didn't win. They plucked me out of the band and said, 'You're better than Chic.' That's wacky to me. The only reason why I met Bowie and Madonna and Duran Duran and INXS is because they all loved Chic."

Despite Chic's relatively short two-year run, Rodgers says the band's success stacks up to Hall of Fame standards, purely by the numbers. "We never had a record that wasn't gold, platinum or multiple platinum," he said. "I'm talking singles. 'Le Freak' was the largest-selling single in the history of Atlantic Records for 37 years. No other record sold that much for 37 years. If I was an announcer of rock & roll statistics I'd say, 'There's a future hall of famer there.' 'Le Freak' went Number One three times, same song. Nobody in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has done that." Read more - here.