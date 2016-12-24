Pentatonix Release 'O Come, All Ye Faithful' Video (Week in Review)

Where Pentatonix turned to Queen for inspiration on "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen," and transformed into Legos for "Up On the Housetop," they went to church for their latest, "O Come, All Ye Faithful."

The song's normally slow tempo got an upbeat remake under the five vocalists' thumb, and they bring that energy to their latest video. The quintet sticks with a black and white theme where their costumes are concerned, and stand in front of a red theater curtain to perform throughout the majority of the song, but at the halfway point they shift locations and go to church where they're backed by a choir dressed in red robes.

"O Come, All Ye Faithful" appears on A Pentatonix Christmas, which is available now. Watch the new video - here.