Sebastian Bach and Skid Row Camps Break Off Reunion Talks (Week in Review)

Bach reveals in a brand new interview with Vanyland that the managers are no longer discussing the possible reunion. He said, "In recent days, when I said before that the managers 'are talking,' I have to say now that the managers 'were talking' [laughs]. I'm sorry! I'm sorry! Wah, wah, wah, wah, wah. It's kind of actually… I don't know really why, but it's taken a turn in the other direction unfortunately.

"You can bust the bad news to everybody. I'm really so busy, that it's beyond comprehension. I would love to do that, but if it doesn't happen, I've got a lot of other things on my plate to tackle. So whatever happens, happens, but it's not even up to me whatsoever at all - it has nothing to do with me - it's just me [laughs]." Read the full interview - here.