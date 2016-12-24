Straight No Chaser Release 'Mary Did You Know' Video (Week in Review)

"'Mary Did You Know' is one of the most beautiful Christmas songs ever written," said Straight No Chaser's Jerome Collins. "Dan Ponce, a founding member of Straight No Chaser, and I were inspired to arrange a version of the song that would live up to the original but also give it a different spin that many people have not heard before. Every time I sing this song I think of the gifts most precious to me, my family."

The a cappella group is currently embarked on the US leg of their worldwide tour promoting their newest holiday album, I'll Have Another…Christmas Album. Watch the video - here.