The Flaming Lips Offshoot Spaceface Stream New Song (Week in Review)

The band plan to release the new album early next year and Ingalls had the following to say about the new single, "The song, in my opinion, bridges the gap of where we've been as a group seeing ourselves as a really rockin' band and points towards where we're headed with the recording and writing process; honing in on rhythms and adding more spacial, cosmic arrangements by adding different layers of keyboards and running drum mixes through old moogs.

"I think it's also the first song we've recorded falsettos on, which was a lot of fun in the studio, I think it was a random idea we had really late night in the studio for Eric and I to do our best sorta Supremes impressions over the lyrics. Even though everyone was laughing, I really liked the way they sounded and decided it should be turned up in the mix." Check out the song at CoS - here.