Twenty One Pilots Release Free Download Of Mutemath Sessions (Week in Review)

The new studio project sees Twenty One Pilots recreating some of their songs, including "Heathens," "Heavydirtysoul," "Ride," "Tear In My Heart," and "Lane Boy" live with Mutemath.

Fans can download the newly recorded tracks from the project here and for those that prefer to stream, the tracks are available on Twenty One Pilots' official YouTube channel here.

Twenty One Pilots also recently announced the second North American leg of their "EMØTIØNAL RØADSHØW" world tour, which will be kicking off on January 27th in Providence, RI. Read more - here.