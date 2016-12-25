Yes, Pearl Jam, ELO Lead Rock Hall Inductees (Week in Review)

The organization will also be inducting the non-rock artists Joan Baez and Tupac Shakur at the 32nd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, which will be taking place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on April 7, 2017.

While Chic was snubbed for induction this year, band leader and acclaimed producer Nile Rodgers will be honored next year with the Award for Musical Excellence. Read more - here.