Blink-182 To Release Almost Full Album Of New Songs (Week in Review)

He was speaking about the forthcoming deluxe edition of the group's "California" album, which was the first release to feature Alkaline Trio frontman Matt Skiba.

When asked by Billboard about the deluxe edition, Hoppus said, "It's almost, it's more than a whole other record, it's a double album at this point and it's more of an extension of what we did in the studio earlier.

"Some of the songs were songs that we did not put on the first album, but are great songs. And some are brand new that we just wrote last week, a lot of high-energy songs, punk rock, some more ballad-y songs, a little more electronic experimentation, it's a good mix. It's not a collection of throwaway songs, it's like a whole other album." Read more - here.