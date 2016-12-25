Grimmie's father Albert, mother Tina, and brother Marcus claim that defendants, "failed to take adequate security measures to ensure the safety of the performers and the attendees at the concert venue," reports Billboard.

They claim in the lawsuit that there were only 'superficial bag checks" and no pat downs or metal detectors, which would've potentially prevented Kevin Loibl from entering the Orlando venue. Loibl was able to get into the venue with two 9mm Glocks, two full magazines of bullets and a large hunting knife.

The late contestant from The Voice was shot three times before Loibl was subdued by her brother Marcus, after which the assailant killed himself. The suit also mentions that the Plaza Theater did not employ serious security measures for Grimmie's concert, adding that the theater's general manager of six years had been fired nine days before the shooting and replaced with a new general manager who had only a week's experience working there. "The death of Christina was caused by the negligent and culpable conduct of the defendants who failed to provide adequate security measures to protect Christina at the Plaza Live Theater on June 10, 2016," the suit states. Read more - here.