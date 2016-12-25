Former Pearl Jammer Dave Abbruzzese Angered By Rock Hall Snub (Week in Review)

Abbruzzese posted a lengthy reaction on Facebook beginning with a quote from a posting from his friend Kari who wrote, "So… Rock & Roll Hall of F***tardia. Ergh. It makes absolutely zero sense to me… I'm just gonna shove this statement up someone's arse: 'As the original ballot is created, the members of each eligible band are determined by largely who was present and active during the most influential recording years.' I'm not sure how 275+ live shows and 38% of record sales doesn't fit their criteria…"

He then posted his own reaction which included "The qualifications required for me to have been inducted with my former band mates certainly have been met. I challenge anyone to justify why I am not worthy of a place in the history of Pearl Jam. The official reason given from the RRHOF makes it bullsh*t. It make my years of hard work appear to be worthless towards the success born of the formative years of Pearl Jam. This is simply not the case. The milestones and the success obtained during my period in the band...

The Grammy, AMA's, Mtv awards, over 20 plus million albums sold. Mtv Unplugged performance. SNL twice, etc. Over 275 shows

"For anyone to take a stand for denying my right to be recognized, I deserve to hear how you are possibly justifying such an absolute travesty.

Statistics and the opinions of the Pearl jam fans voiced on social media for the last 20 plus years will attest to that. Someone need only to pull their head out of their ass and add my name. 'Nuff said? Thank you, everyone!!" Read his full post - here.