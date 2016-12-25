Imagine Dragons Release 'White Christmas' Home Video (Week in Review)

Their home movie turned holiday music video features everything fans could want from the Las Vegas alt-rock band: Dan Reynolds dressed as Santa Claus and swaying his hips; Ben McKee holding a less-than-enthusiastic dog; Wayne Sermon playing guitar in his PJs in the bathroom; and Daniel Platzman goofing around.

Where December usually finds many artists and bands releasing their own holiday music, Imagine Dragons have found a way to wish everyone happy holidays, while also having some cheeky fun of their own. "(Yes, that's us singing and playing)" they tweeted along with the video. Watch the video - here.