Jennifer Nettles Releases 'Hey Heartbreak' Video (Week in Review)

The sunny video finds Nettles "breaking up with heartbreak" because she's ready to start living her life again. Shot along the California coast, Nettles enjoys the beautiful weather by strolling along the beach, lounging in a sun-filled hotel room and going out to eat by herself.

Directed by Shane Drake, the video plays on all the motifs typically associated with couples and romance, and instead finds Nettles enjoys those moments solo. "The whole idea here is that she is letting go of a heartbreak," Drake stated in a press release. "She's letting go of all the things that make you feel down -- make you feel constricted. We decided to take positive approach towards ourselves, where Jennifer can have Santa Barbara to recharge and re-energize." Watch the video - here.