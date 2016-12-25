Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Jennifer O'Connor Covers Bruce Springsteen's 'Dancing In the Dark' (Week in Review)

.
Jennifer O'Connor

Jennifer O'Connor Covers Bruce Springsteen's 'Dancing In the Dark' was a Top 3 story on Thursday: Jennifer O'Connor has shared her cover of Bruce Springsteen's "Dancing In the Dark" which was recorded during the sessions for her last album, Surface Noise.

The cover track was recorded at Nuthouse Recording in Hoboken NJ by Tom Beaujour and Jennifer had the following to say about the song, "I have always approached my life and seen the world through the lens of music - and more specifically through songs. It began for me as a little kid listening to the radio on my walkman and saving up my allowance to buy a single each week at the department store when I'd go shopping with my mom. I'd bring it home and I'd play it over and over alone in my room and think about the lyrics or absorb the bassline and dance to the drums - or whatever it was about the particular song that got me. I would dream about the world - the one that existed in the picture that the artist created in the song and the one that my mind created from the information that the artist gave me. And always - it would calm me or make me feel protected or make me feel good or it would be a friend to me in my sadness if that was what I needed at that moment.

"This song, one of the biggest songs of the 1980s, is a perfect pop song and it's always been one of my favorites - I have the 45 hanging over my desk. I know that Bruce wrote it at the very end of the recording process for Born In the USA because the label wanted a hit - but I've always felt it to be a pretty heavy song despite it's pop bounce. Full of desire and expectation but also resigned and desperate feeling. At it's heart though, I hear it as a call to arms. It is defiant and brave. It says, 'I feel all of these things and yet I'm going to keep going anyway, keep trying.' Which is kind of how I have felt most of my life - things work, then they break, then I try to fix them and whether or not I can, I keep going anyway. And I think that feels like a good message for right now. What else is there to do really?

"For me, music was and is multi-purpose - it offers so much. I've surrounded myself with it for as long as I can remember and it's culminated with me being a musician, running a record label and now a record store too. This is not a coincidence. These are the things that make me feel productive, good, purposeful, and yes, even safe. My wish is that you can do the same - whether it is with music or books or cooking or writing or sports or whatever helps you to understand this world, be productive, and feel more safe in this moment that we are in." Listen - here.

advertisement

Jennifer O'Connor Music, DVDs, Books and more

Jennifer O'Connor T-shirts and Posters

More Jennifer O'Connor News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Jennifer O'Connor Covers Bruce Springsteen's 'Dancing In the Dark'


More Stories for Jennifer O'Connor

Jennifer O'Connor Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Yes, Pearl Jam, ELO Lead Rock Hall Inductees- Twenty One Pilots Release Free Download Of Mutemath Sessions- Journey Hoping For Steve Perry Reunion At Rock Hall- more

Phil Anselmo Says He Was Sexually Abused As A Child- Nickelback Insulted By Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg- Inch Nails Stream New Song 'Burning Bright (Field on Fire)'- more

Blink-182 To Release Almost Full Album Of New Songs- Red Hot Chili Peppers Forced To Postpone Shows Due To Illness- Former Pearl Jammer Angered By Rock Hall Snub- more

Page Too:
Judge Orders Prince's Divorce Papers To Be Made Public- Imagine Dragons Release 'White Christmas' Home Video- Lee Brice Pays Tribute To Fallen Air Force Major- more

Lars Ulrich Reads 'The Dinosaur That Pooped Christmas'- Jeremih and Chance the Rapper Release Surprise Christmas Mixtape- Chris Martin Covers Drake and Beatles- more

Christina Grimmie's Family Suing Over Her Murder- Josh Young Announces Departure From Flosstradamus- Kanye West's Expected European Tour Isn't Happening- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Phil Anselmo Says He Was Sexually Abused As A Child

Nickelback Insulted By Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg

Nine Inch Nails Stream New Song 'Burning Bright (Field on Fire)'

AC/DC Dominated Rock Music News In 2016

Aerosmith Farwell Tour May Not Be The End For The Band

American Hi-Fi and MxPx's Mike Herrera Stream Christmas Song

The Kinks' Dave Davies Announces First Concert Dates For 2017

Voivod Release 'Post Society' Music Video

The Fluffy Jackets Donate New Song Proceeds To TeamRockers

Metallica Release Video Of Classic Song From Intimate Concert

Trans-Siberian Orchestra's Pitrelli and Allen Unplug For Alice Cooper

Black Star Riders Release New Trailer For 'Heavy Fire' Album

Sepultura Release 'Phantom Self' Video

Status Quo Announce Their Next Vinyl Collection

Mutiny Within Stream New Single And Confirm Album Release

Immortal To Begin Recording Their First Album Without Abbath

J Geils Band In The Studio For 'Freeze Frame' Anniversary

Rogue Wave's Zach Rogue Premieres Song From Rogue + Jaye Project

HammerFall Recruit Gloryhammer and Lancer For Winter Tour

Blink-182 To Release Almost Full Album Of New Songs

Red Hot Chili Peppers Forced To Postpone Shows Due To Illness

Former Pearl Jammer Dave Abbruzzese Angered By Rock Hall Snub

Joe Walsh Jams With Foo Fighters, Paul Rodgers At MoPOP Gala

Stone Sour Streaming 'Come What(ever) May' Reissue Bonus Songs

• more

Page Too News Stories
Lars Ulrich Reads 'The Dinosaur That Pooped Christmas'

Jeremih and Chance the Rapper Release Surprise Christmas Mixtape

Chris Martin Covers Drake and Beatles At Surprise Benefit Show

Judge Orders Prince's Divorce Papers To Be Made Public

Lee Brice Pays Tribute To Fallen Air Force Major

Dolly Parton's My People Fund Helps Almost 900 Families In 4 Days

Beck Will Be Releasing His New Album 'Very Soon'

Gucci Mane Releases 'Stutter' MusicVideo

Ronnie McDowell Becomes Santa Claus For Hometown Kids

Drake Appears To Be Having A Blue Christmas

Machine Gun Kelly Adds His 2 Cents To Fifth Harmony Drama

Niall Horan Going For Fleetwood Mac Vibe On Solo Album

Chance the Rapper Featured In 'Jeopardy!' Answer

Miley Cyrus' Family Christmas Photo With Liam Hemsworth Revealed

Singled Out: Alaina Beach's This is How You Get to 99

Christina Grimmie's Family Suing Over Her Murder

Josh Young Announces Departure From Flosstradamus

Kanye West's Expected European Tour Isn't Happening

Jennifer Nettles Releases 'Hey Heartbreak' Video

Nicki Minaj Previews Her Pinkprint Tour Movie

Imagine Dragons Release 'White Christmas' Home Video

Shania Twain Talks 'So Overdue' New Album

Cameron Jay Release FWU Video Featuring TruVocalz

Wilson Fairchild Announce New Album 'Songs Our Dads Wrote'

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

RockPile: Spotlight on Steamhammer/SPV Records

TBT: David Bowie - Space Oddity 40th Anniversary Special Edition

Color You - The Grand Trine

Santa's Jukebox: Jazz Dispensary- Latin Christmas- Bon Qui Qui- more

Santa's Jukebox: Legacy Vinyl Edition

TBT: David Bowie's A Reality Tour

Fallen Asunder - Self-Titled

Holiday Gift Guide: Music DVD or Blu-ray Edition

Bassett - Ghost Hwy

TBT: The Cult, Stabbing Westward, Monster Magnet and Bird3 Live

Holiday Gift Guide: Pop Culture Edition

Rahm - Between the Lines

Fall Out Boy: The Boys of Zummer Tour: Live in Chicago

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition

Korn's Live & Rare TBT Review

Road Trip: Sea Life Arizona Aquarium

Panic In Eden - In the Company of Vultures

Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition

Thirsty - Albatross

The Slang - Night and Day

Queen On Air: The Complete BBC Radio Sessions

TBT Interview: Nickelback's Chad Kroeger

Holiday Gift Guide: Kris Kristofferson- Van Morrison- Human League Box Sets

John Mellencamp Live In Chicago

MorleyView Dee Snider

In Tribute: Leonard Cohen Live

TBT: Anthrax - Among the Living

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2016 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.