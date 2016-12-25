Jon Anderson Believes Yes Will Reunite For Rock Hall Induction (Week in Review)

The induction will include only two current members of the group : guitarist Steve Howe and drummer Alan White. All three members of the original frontman's new supergroup project Anderson Rabin Wakeman (Anderson, guitarist Trevor Rabin and keyboardist Rick Wakeman) will also be inducted.

Anderson was asked if he expects the members of Yes and Anderson Rabin Wakeman to perform at the induction ceremony. He responded, "I'm sure it's going to happen," Anderson told Rolling Stone via Radio.com. "I'm sure we'll all eventually let go of these feelings of frustration you have with people over the years." Read more - here.