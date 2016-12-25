Megadeth, Judas Priest Supergroup Share Iron Maiden Cover (Week in Review)

The performance was recorded during the A Night Of Metal concert that took place in Columbus, GA on December 3rd with the YouTube clip featuring live photos from the show.

The supergroup features Tim "Ripper" Owens (Judas Priest, Iced Earth), Glen Drover (Megadeth, Eidolon), Shawn Drover (Megadeth, Act Of Defiance), and Glen Poland. Check out the video - here.