Nicki Minaj Previews Her Pinkprint Tour Movie (Week in Review)

The long-awaited concert doc is mostly composed of footage from a July 2015 show at Brooklyn's Barclays Center and features material from her 2014 album The Pinkprint.

"Most of the time I just can't even believe how many people are out there, so I'm just on stage in awe of that and grateful for that," Minaj says in the teaser. "I have to try my best to stay in these moments because some of these things that happen to me are like once-in-a-lifetime experiences."

The concert features backing vocals by Beyonce (who didn't appear at the show) and plenty of choreography. Watch the preview - here.