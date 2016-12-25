Royal Blood Release Teaser For New Music (Week in Review)

The 20-second clip, shared on Royal Blood's YouTube page, shows an anonymous person getting a tattoo. When all is said and done, the arm displays a diamond along with a big, bold "2017" scrawled below it.

The British duo spent most of 2015 touring. They last released new music in April when they contributed the track "Where Are You Now?" to HBO's series Vinyl. Before that, they released their self-titled studio debut in 2014. Looking at Royal Blood's Twitter account, fans have been clamoring for new music for some time, and it appears that the duo is almost ready to deliver. Watch the teaser - here.