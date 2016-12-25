Shania Twain Talks 'So Overdue' New Album (Week in Review)

"I'm so overdue!" she said. "I feel like I just need to keep making albums now." During her album gap, Twain kept busy with a two-year Las Vegas residency beginning in 2012 and followed that up with the Rock This Country tour in 2015.

Through it all, though, she kept recording song ideas, which she eventually began fleshing out with four different producers. Her new music marks a personal and professional shift from how she's worked in the past. Twain's ex-husband Mutt Lange produced her 1997 big hit album Come On Over as well as Up!, but wasn't involved in her latest. Twain admitted she carried more creatively as a result. " Read her comments - here.