Stone Sour Streaming 'Come What(ever) May' Reissue Bonus Songs (Week in Review)

The band published the rare-tracks, b-sides and live recordings to their official YouTube channel earlier this week. The tracks appeared on the bonus disc to their newly remastered reissue of the original "Come What(ever) May" album.

The bonus songs include "Suffer," "Fruitcake," "Though Glass" (Live Acoustic), "Wild Horses" (Live Acoustic), "The Frozen", "Wicked Game" (Live Acoustic), "Suffer", "Though Glass" (Live Acoustic), "Zzyxx Rd." (Acoustic), "Cardiff" (Acoustic), "The Day I Let Go", and "Freeze Dry Seal". Stream them all - here.