Tony Bennett Gets Lady Gaga Serenade For His 90th Birthday (Week in Review)

The pop star performed twice to honor her Cheek to Cheek collaborator's nearly 70-year career in music, which includes 19 GRAMMY wins. First, Gaga performed "The Lady Is A Tramp," in uptempo, torchy style, ad-libbing lines like "Sometimes I go to Coney Island!" and "I love a prize fight." Later on, she performed "La Vie En Rose," the Edith Piaf standard Bennett covered through his storied career.

Baldwin, whose famous Bennett impression has earned renown, hosted the show in character while other acts performed tributes. Watch Lady Gaga's performances at the celebration - here.