Wilson Fairchild Announce New Album 'Songs Our Dads Wrote' (Week in Review)

The duo, made up of Wil and Langdon Reid, are honoring their fathers, Harold and Don Reid, who are both founding members of the legendary Country Music Hall of Fame quartet, The Statler Brothers.

The collection, which will be released via Sony Red / BFD, features nine tracks originally co-written by Harold and Don Reid. A special Wilson Fairchild penned tribute track, "The Statler Brothers Song," will be included in Songs Our Dads Wrote. Other standout songs on the project include former Statler Brothers hit, "Guilty," originally released in 1983, when it stormed into the Billboard Hot Country Songs top ten. The new version takes on a rootsy feel, with original Statler Brothers member Jimmy Fortune also appearing on vocals.

"We've been wanting to record a project like this for a long time. This is our legacy," said Wilson Fairchild member Wil Reid. "These are the songs we cut our teeth on and learned to sing with and play guitars to. Hopefully we've brought some new life to some great old songs." Read more - here.

Webster submitted this story.

It may be edited - Excerpted here with permission.