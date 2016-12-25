AC/DC Dominated Rock Music News In 2016 (Week in Review)

The Australian-based rockers made headlines during a tumultuous 2016 that saw the band lose longtime singer Brian Johnson over hearing loss issues, only to have Axl Rose step in for the remaining European and US dates on the Rock Or Bust world tour.

AC/DC were the most read-about artist in both hennemusic categories, which are determined by music fans: numbers are based on the combined total page views of the top 50 hennemusic rock news stories of the past twelve months.

In the tradition of the weekly hennemusic Hot 10, the Top 10 in both categories were counted down over the past two weeks. "AC/DC were a priority for hennemusic readers throughout the year," says Bruce Henne. "The ongoing drama with lineup changes - especially the addition of Axl Rose in place of Brian Johnson - was palpable as the group landed four of the top 10 rock news stories of 2016, while their future remains a mystery."

Previous hennemusic Rock News Awards honorees include Van Halen, Pearl Jam, KISS, Guns N' Roses and Jimmy Page. See the Top 10 lists - here.