Black Star Riders Release New Trailer For 'Heavy Fire' Album (Week in Review)

The new clip features band members Damon Johnson, Ricky Warwick and Scott Gorham discussing returning to the studio to work with "The Killer Instinct" producer Nick Raskulinecz (Rush, The Foo Fighters, Mastodon).

Warwick had the following to say about the producer, "Well you know we had such a good time making The Killer Instinct with him. Nick's a great guy, he's a musical genius, he's sonically very together and has great ears.

He's got a great passion for music, 24/7 he never switches off. The Killer Instinct was a very successful record for us and we felt there was no need to change the teams because we were happy. I think that has helped develop our own sound." Watch the video - here.