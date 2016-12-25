Drake Appears To Be Having A Blue Christmas (Week in Review)

Despite wearing luxurious items like a Louis Vuitton scarf, a sleek cream colored coat and Timbalands, and having had a killer 2016 that broke records galore, Drake scowls at the camera lens. Sure, it's a typical Drizzy pose, but it seems not even the Christmas spirit can produce a smile from the Canadian rapper.

Perhaps Drake is concentrating more on 2017, which will bring his new playlist project, More Life. Drake promised the album will be a step away from more traditional fare like studio albums and mixtapes, and instead reflect the way music is being cultivated more and more often. See the photo - here.