Jeremih and Chance the Rapper Release Surprise Christmas Mixtape (Week in Review)

Chance announced the release through social media. This is Chance's first project since he released Coloring Book earlier in the year, and Jeremih's first tape since he dropped Late Nights Europe back in July.

Chicagoans Chance and Jeremih, have worked together in the past, so the collaboration isn't shocking, it's just a pleasant surprise. The project also includes a feature from comedian Hannibal Buress. Listen to Merry Christmas Lil' Mama - here.