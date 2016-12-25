And as part of the wrangling over his estate, a judge has ruled that previously sealed divorce records will be opened, reports The Minneapolis Star Tribune.

Hennepin County Family Court Judge Thomas Fraser issued an order in August unsealing the divorce records. The release of the documents was delayed because of objections from Testolini (her attorneys say the divorce papers are tied to a private document), Prince's half brother Omarr Baker and Bremer Trust, the company overseeing Prince's estate. Read more - here.