Metallica Release Video Of Classic Song From Intimate Concert (Week in Review)
Metallica Release Video Of Classic Song From Intimate Concert was a Top 3 story on Friday: (hennemusic) Metallica have released video footage of their 1983 classic, "Metal Militia", as performed at The Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles, CA on December 15th. Proceeds from the band's 15-song set at the intimate venue were donated to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, with fans encouraged to bring a donation of a canned good or other non-perishable food items to assist with local efforts to feed those in need. Metallica will resume their world tour in support of "Hardwired…To Self Destruct" next month with shows in South Korea, China, Hong Kong and Singapore. Watch the video - here.
