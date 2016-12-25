Niall Horan Going For Fleetwood Mac Vibe On Solo Album (Week in Review)

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Horan said that Fleetwood Mac, The Eagles and Crosby Stills & Nash had a big effect on him. "Whenever I would pick up a guitar, I would always naturally play chords like that, and finger pick a lot and play that folky kind of style," he said.

Horan mostly wrote his songs on guitar and piano before turning to other musicians to help flesh out each track with heavier, more electric instruments. As a result, instead of a strict pop vibe like One Direction rose to fame on, Horan's solo effort will be more folk-pop with a few electric moments. Read more - here.