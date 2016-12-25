Nine Inch Nails Stream New Song 'Burning Bright (Field on Fire)' (Week in Review)

The song opens with a deep, brooding melodic line that anchors the rest of the music. As it progresses, guitar noise, industrial percussion and chaotic sound effects swarm through the mix as frontman Trent Reznor rants.

Then, the volume level drops and Reznor sings the chorus, "Break through the surface and breathe." As the song draws to a conclusion, he intones "I am forgiven, I am free, I am a field on fire" over and over. Read more and stream the song - here.