Phil Anselmo Says He Was Sexually Abused As A Child (Week in Review)

Anselmo made the revelation while speaking to Rolling Stone about his controversial outburst at the Dimbash event in Hollywood back in January.

"This is sh*t I've never f***ing opened up about until now," he told the publication. "But when people constantly talk about being a victim or something, there are going to be certain points where I have to step back and go, 'Whoa, whoa, whoa.'

"Especially when people shout and scream about us living in a rape culture and men are this evil product. ... Guess who was molested his entire child-f***ing-hood by numerous people, both men and women. ... " He pauses, and then reveals, "Me." - here.