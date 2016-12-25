Sepultura Release 'Phantom Self' Video (Week in Review)

The video can be streamed here and guitarist Andreas Kisser had this to say about the song, "'Phantom Self' starts with a short intro based on the Brazilian rhythm 'Maracatú', original from the Northeast region of Brazil.

"We mixed this very Brazilian sound with violins performed by a Tunisian violin ensemble, the Myriad Orchestra. This was a suggestion from Jens Bogren, the producer of the album, who worked with this orchestra before and he thought it could be a nice combination." Read more - here.