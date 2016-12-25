Pitrelli and Allen performed an acoustic version of the song, "Find My Way Home" which can seen here. They also discussed their new rock opera, The Ghosts Of Christmas Eve, and played the song "This Christmas Day". Check out that portion of the show here.

As we previous reported, the acclaimed group kicked off their 61-city tour on November 17th in Youngstown, OH at the Covelli Center and Council Bluffs, IA at the Mid America Center. The trek is set to conclude with special New Year's Eve performances in Seattle and Cleveland. - here.