Anathema Stream New Song 'Springfield'

Singer and guitar player Daniel Cavanagh had this to say, "Here we present the song 'Springfield', it's actually the song that closed our unforgettable Wembley gig with Opeth and it seemed to be a track that just fell into place without much effort.

"It seemed to do itself. The song forms part of a narrative that runs through The Optimist album, it's a narrative that begins where A Fine Day To Exit left off. The album is a journey. The songs are ambiguous. There is no right or wrong way to take them. Make of them what you will." Listen to the new track here.