Axel Rudi Pell and Bonnie Tyler Release 'Love's Holding On' Video

The new album will be entitled "The Ballads V" and is set to be released on April 21st in various formats including a CD digipack that will features a bonus poster, a double LP gatefold purple vinyl, digitally, and in Europe a limited box set that will feature a CD digipack, powerbank, CD slim case single, sticker, photocard.

The guitarist recruited the acclaimed Tyler to duet with Axl Rudi Pell's longtime singer Johnny Gioeli on the album's first single 'Love's Holding On'. Watch the video here.