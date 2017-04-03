Beautiful Creatures Release Deluxe Edition Of 'Deuce' Album

The effort was also resequenced and includes a bonus track called "Get You High" which is the first new song that the group has released since the original album hit stores. The new version is available here.

Bass player Kenny Kweens explained the reason for the deluxe reissue, "Unlike our Warner Bros. debut record, 'Deuce' was NEVER properly released digitally due to all the changes in technology during that particular time period - We are really looking forward to everyone hearing 'Deuce' as it was meant to be sonically in a digital medium".



Frontman Joe LeSte adds, "We are really excited to be doing this", says "We have all been through a lot both personally and professionally as a band - and even though we have all gone down different roads, whenever we see each other or chat on the phone, it's like no time has gone by at all. I saw Kenny (Kweens) and Alex (Grossi) on the last Monsters Of Rock Cruise, we ended up all onstage together playing a Beautiful Creatures tune, it was really fun - within 48 hours, all of our phones lit up. So, we collectively said - F#ck it, let's go for it- and well, here we are!"