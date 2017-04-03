Black Star Riders Lose A Member

DeGrasso will now most likely focus his energy on his recently acquired gig with the reunited version of Ratt featuring Stephen Pearcy, Warren DeMartini, Juan Croucier and Carlos Cavazo.

Black Star Riders broke the news of their lineup shakeup with the following social media post, "In a mutual decision, Black Star Riders and drummer Jimmy DeGrasso have decided to part ways.

"The band wish him well in his future endeavours and thank him for the great albums, killer shows and good times together. The new drummer will be announced shortly."