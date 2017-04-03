Bleachers Stream New Song Featuring Lorde

The song is the first single from the group's forthcoming sophomore album, which is expected to be released this summer. Check out the online stream of "Don't Take The Money" here.

Antonoff had this to say about the track, "'Don't take the money' is a phrase I say in my head all the time. It has nothing to do with actual money. It means to follow the light. Don't ignore a gut feeling."

Fans can catch Bleachers live when they hit the road for a North American headline tour that will begin on April 25th in New York City at the Studio at Webster Hall.

Bleachers Tour Dates:

4/25 New York, NY, Studio at Webster Hall

4/27 Los Angeles, CA, The Roxy

5/14 Atlanta, GA, Shaky Knees Festival

5/20 Tinley Park, IL, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

5/21 Omaha, NE, Slowdown

5/23 Colorado Springs, CO, Rawkus

5/24 Salt Lake City, UT, Gallivan Center

5/27 George, WA, Sasquatch Festival

6/2 New York, NY, Governors Ball

6/11 Philadelphia, PA, BB&T Pavilion

6/13 Richmond, VA, The National

6/14 Charlotte, NC, The Underground

6/16 Columbus, OH, Express Live!

6/18 Dover, DE, Firefly Music Festival

6/20 Cambridge, MA, The Sinclair

6/21 Rochester, NY, Anthology

6/23 Baltimore, MD, Rams Head Live!

6/25 Detroit, MI, St. Andrews Hall

6/27 Indianapolis, IN, Deluxe @ Old National Center

6/28 St. Louis, MO, Delmar Hall

6/30 Kansas City, MO, Kansas City Live!