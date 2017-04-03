Daley And Jill Scott Release 'Until The Pain Is Gone' Video

The single was released on March 24th and is available at digital retailers and the video can be streamed here. The track comes from Daley's forthcoming full-length studio album which will be entitled "The Spectrum." A Release date was not provided in the announcement.

Daley will be hitting the road with Leela James later this week for The Undeniable Tour which is kicking off in Charlotte, NC on April 6th at the Underground.

The Undeniable Tour Dates:

4/06 - The Underground; Charlotte, NC

4/07 - Music Farm; Columbia, SC

4/08 - Atlanta Symphony Hall; Atlanta, GA

4/09 - House Of Blues; Lake Buena Vista, FL (Orlando, FL)

4/10 - Music Farm; Charleston, SC

4/12 - Rams Head On Stage; Annapolis, MD

4/13 - Keswick; Philadelphia, PA

4/14 - Warner Live; Washington, DC

4/15 - Apollo Theater; New York, NY

4/17 - House Of Blues; Chicago, IL

4/18 - Great Hall; Toronto, ON

4/19 - Motor City Casino; Detroit, MI

4/20 - Ready Room; St. Louis, MO

4/22 - Arena Theatre; Houston, TX

4/23 - Varsity Theatre; Baton Rouge, LA

4/25 - Madrid Theatre; Kansas City, KS

4/26 - Marathon Music Works; Nashville, TN

4/27 - Minglewood; Memphis, TN

4/28 - Soul Kitchen; Mobile, AL

4/29 - Tuscaloosa Ampitheatre; Tuscaloosa, AL

4/30 - House Of Blues; Dallas, TX

5/03 - House Of Blues; San Diego, CA

5/04 - Regent Theatre; Los Angeles,CA

5/05 - Crest Theatre; Sacramento, CA

5/06 - Palace Of Fine Arts; San Francisco, CA

5/07 - House Of Blues; Las Vegas, NV