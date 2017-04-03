Depeche Mode Top The Charts Across The Globe

The album also made a No. 5 debut on the charts in the U.S. and the U.K. and entered charts in the top 10 in 15 countries, according to announcement from the veteran band.

"Spirit" was released in various configurations including the standard CD and digital versions featuring 12 tracks and a deluxe edition which was released in s 2 CD format that also included a 28-page booklet and five bonus remixes dubbed the "Jungle Spirit Mixes."

They also released a two LP 180gram vinyl version that included the standard album along with a fourth side that included a special Spirit etching. Various versions can be ordered here.



Spirit (Standard):

Going Backwards

Where's the Revolution

The Worst Crime

Scum

You Move

Cover Me

Eternal

Poison Heart

So Much Love

Poorman

No More (This is the Last Time)

Fail



Spirit (Deluxe):

DISC 2 - Jungle Spirit Mixes

Cover Me (Alt Out)

Scum (Frenetic Mix)

Poison Heart (Tripped Mix)

Fail (Cinematic Cut)

So Much Love (Machine Mix)