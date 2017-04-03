Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Depeche Mode Top The Charts Across The Globe
04-03-2017
.
Depeche Mode

Depeche Mode's new studio album "Spirit" entered album charts at No. 1 in various countries across the world including Germany, France, Italy, Poland, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal and Denmark.

The album also made a No. 5 debut on the charts in the U.S. and the U.K. and entered charts in the top 10 in 15 countries, according to announcement from the veteran band.

"Spirit" was released in various configurations including the standard CD and digital versions featuring 12 tracks and a deluxe edition which was released in s 2 CD format that also included a 28-page booklet and five bonus remixes dubbed the "Jungle Spirit Mixes."

They also released a two LP 180gram vinyl version that included the standard album along with a fourth side that included a special Spirit etching. Various versions can be ordered here.

Spirit (Standard):
Going Backwards
Where's the Revolution
The Worst Crime
Scum
You Move
Cover Me
Eternal
Poison Heart
So Much Love
Poorman
No More (This is the Last Time)
Fail

Spirit (Deluxe):
DISC 1
Going Backwards
Where's the Revolution
The Worst Crime
Scum
You Move
Cover Me
Eternal
Poison Heart
So Much Love
Poorman
No More (This is the Last Time)
Fail

DISC 2 - Jungle Spirit Mixes
Cover Me (Alt Out)
Scum (Frenetic Mix)
Poison Heart (Tripped Mix)
Fail (Cinematic Cut)
So Much Love (Machine Mix)

