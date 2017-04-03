Eric Church Announces Colorful Special RSD Release

Church had previously expressed his love of the classic vinyl format with his 2016 chart topping single "Record Year" and said at the time, "For me, when you put a needle in vinyl, you're committed. You're in. You're in until that's done.

"We're so much in earbuds and iPhones and all these ways we listen, we forget that music was more than just a back-beat or more than just 120 bpms; it's emotional, dynamic. I think that vinyl is the best interpretation that we have."

The annual Record Store Day event which celebrates independent record stores will be celebrating its 10th anniversary this year on April 22nd.